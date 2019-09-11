West Virginia Land and Home Realty

UNRESTRICTED lot w/beautiful views just off paved county maintained road. Mostly level lot w/trees to offer a little privacy and the back of lot has pine trees and tall hardwoods for a border. Great spot for hunting camp, weekend getaways or your permanent home. 5.06 AC. $27,500. WVHS113076
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.