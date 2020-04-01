West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Pristine Lindal Cedar Post & Beam home on a bluff overlooking South Branch of the Potomac River. Deck on rock ledge offers better views of river. Great room w/vaulted pine ceilings & stone hearth, bamboo floors, huge master, spacious kitchen & guest suite on the upper level. Hunt, shoot & ride ATV’s. 36.53 AC. $479,900. WVHS113938
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
