Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

10.49 acres
Green Spring - Out of the way and concealed from the outside world. The owner turned this property into a big time deer hunting hot spot with remnants of an elevated blind still in place. Close proximity to the South Branch of the Potomac River for added recreational opportunities. Within 2.5 hours of Washington DC. $59,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.