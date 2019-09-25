West Virginia Land & Home Realty

This home is perched perfectly on 11 UNRESTRICTED AC. w/5BR 3 full & 2 half baths, heated, in-ground pool, tennis court & amazing views. Basement is set up for an in-law suite, man cave or Air BNB. This house is perfect for every stage of your life! 11.43 AC. $349,900. WVGT102986
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.