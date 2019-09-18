West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Basic Hunting Camp. There is power & well is installed. Sheds for big boy toys & tools; ATV & Jeep trails throughout. Tree stands & ridge lines, long distance shooting lanes, places to target shoot. Close to National Forest and plenty of trout fishing. 25.62 AC. $89,900. WVHS113112
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
