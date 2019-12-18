Custom Log Masterpiece on 20 AC overlooking Broad Run. This model house was built to showcase every possible upgrade. Private yet easy access; short walk to private access to the South Branch of the Potomac; shoot, fish & ATV’s. Priced 250K below cost to build new! 20.78 AC. $599,900.
Keenan Shanholtz
West Virginia Land & Home Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.