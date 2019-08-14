WVHS112980
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice Log home in a private setting at the end of the road w/nice views, shared driveway with one other home (same owner-also available). TLC needed. Sold in AS-IS condition. Priced to sell quickly. 10.12 AC. $150,000. WVHS112980

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

