West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Reduced!! 3 Apartments & Garage! This is the perfect location for the renter that wants to be in town but off the beaten path. 2 Apartments are rented & one needs finished. Use it as a rental or as your home & use the income to pay your mortgage! .22 AC.    $74,900. WVGT102770

