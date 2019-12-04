West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well-constructed 3BR/2BA Cabin just a few miles from town w/mountain views from almost every window. Not much mowing with a great spot for a garden. Access to private air strip & Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area located minutes away. 7.29 AC. $159,995. WVHS113540
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.