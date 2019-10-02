Pioneer Ridge Realty

Mini country manor
Augusta, WV - 3 BR/2BA in the main home, immaculate kitchen fresh and full of cabinetry. French doors leading to the breezeway/patio bar is simply perfect for enjoying spectacular sunsets!!! The koi pond is just steps away and the over-sized 2-car garage offers a workshop area large enough for your hobbies. An Au pair/In-Law suite above the garage is spacious with a full kitchen, full bath, living room and separate master bedroom!! If your a hunter or enjoy the outdoors the Short Mountain Wildlife Area is just steps away! This home sits on a 7+ acre site and is a MUST SEE!! $205,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
