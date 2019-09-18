West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Flat Mountain land bordered on one side by huge power line that’s perfect for long range shooting, ATV’s & hunting. Several building spots out of site of the power line. Only 10 minutes from George Washington National Forest, trout streams & Cacapon River. Private but easy access. 25.28 AC. $57,000. WVHS113200
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
