West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Steep sloping property with a small stream along the bottom boundary line; unleash your creativity. Cut a few trees & have a spectacular view of the mountain & valleys. Nearby fishing, national forest & private access to public hunting. 22.25 AC. $54,900. WVHD105196
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
