West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Beautiful lot mostly cleared has a gradual slope, great for a home with a walk-out basement or build on the knoll for great views. Close to town for all the conveniences. Property has been perked, electric is close by & it has a stream at the back. Hunting is allowed. 20 AC. $59,900. WVHS113532
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.