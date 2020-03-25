West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Very nice lot in the small community of High Meadows, excellent location with easy access. No hunting or discharging of firearms allowed. Great spot to build a weekend or permanent home, or camp, but no mobile homes. 2.82 AC. $29,000. WVHS113888
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
