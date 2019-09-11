West Virginia Land and Home Realty

47 AC. of premium WV mountain property w/8 AC. of perfectly flat land on ridgetop w/numerous build sites. Small driveway installed to primitive camp site; 10 mins from George Washington National Forest, trout streams & Cacapon River. Hunt, camp, shoot or build. 47.60 AC. $99,900. WVHS113152
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
