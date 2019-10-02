West Virginia Land and Home Realty

84 AC. at the end of the road w/level ridgetop elevated at 2,000 ft. Building sites offer panoramic mountain views. Bounded on one side by high tension power line, perfect for hunting & shooting, building sites are far from the power line. 12,000 Kilowatt hours of free electricity per year! 84.32 AC. $199,900. WVHS113254
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.