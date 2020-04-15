Freedom to roam
Springfield - 20+ acre parcel with gentle topography and established driveway and camping spot help make this parcel truly turnkey ready. Walking trails and an overabundance of wildlife. Within 2.5 hours of Washington DC. $55,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
