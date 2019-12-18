Off grid living, privacy, mountain views, waterfront & all the wildlife you can handle. 1,600 ft. of stream that always has some water. Old road bed leads to the top with semi-cleared building/camping area. Cut some trees and open up the views. 20.41 AC. $54,000.
Keenan Shanholtz
West Virginia Land & Home Realty
