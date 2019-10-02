West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Riverfront Cottage, clean & well maintained, on the Capon River; the cleanest river east of the Mississippi! Perfect for fishing, canoeing, kayaking, swimming & float trips. Everything conveys, including a clean 32 ft. Camper for extra room. 1.45 AC. $99,900. WVHS113266
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
