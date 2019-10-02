1000177032
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Reduced! Nearly 7 Wooded AC., driveway installed to hilltop build site w/awesome views of the South Branch River valley & close to public river access on the South Branch of Potomac. Ride your ATV to the river to fish & swim, hunt & shoot on your own land. No HOA, light restrictions. 6.96 AC. $39,900. 1000177032

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

