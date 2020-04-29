West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Unprecedented view w/views of the mountain ranges; all weather roads & electricity. Enjoy star filled skies, meteorite showers or look down at city lights below. Complete solitude. 3 AC. $29,900. WVHS114036
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 11:38 pm
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 11:38 pm
Unprecedented view w/views of the mountain ranges; all weather roads & electricity. Enjoy star filled skies, meteorite showers or look down at city lights below. Complete solitude. 3 AC. $29,900. WVHS114036
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.