West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Huge 15,000 sq. ft. building on high traffic Rt. 50 on 3.6 AC w/plenty of parking. Built & operated as a Grocery Store since 1980. Price is for building only, former tenant owns equipment & will sell for 150k, tenant says all equipment is operational & everything you need is there. A fantastic opportunity at a relatively low startup cost. 3.60 AC. $499,900. WVHS113318
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
