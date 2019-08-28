WVPT101266
Perched on a ridge with a field all your own! Perfect place to build your dream home! Located just inside a gated country community near Harrisonburg and Monterey, VA. Commute or use as a weekend spot! 10.04 AC. $30,000. WVPT101266

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

