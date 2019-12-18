Unbelievable views high on a mountain top surprisingly level, usable & open land, camp now & build later. Rhododendron, huckleberries, hardwoods & green vegetation attracts wildlife. Nearby trout fishing lakes & rivers, so bring your fishing pole, guns & ATV’s. 20.81 AC. $64,000.
Keenan Shanholtz
West Virginia Land & Home Realty
