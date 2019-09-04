West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well maintained home with 3BR/2BA. Great starter or retirement home. Access to 37 AC. of hunting ground with HOA privileges. Surrounded by trees. Deer in your yard to watch and enjoy from your deck. 2.76 AC. $110,000. WVHS113136
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.