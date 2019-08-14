Pioneer Ridge Realty

2 levels of living space!
Serenity Heights - Meticulously cared for ranch style home on a manicured lot close to Hampshire High and Romney Middle School. This beautiful rancher offers three bedrooms on the main level, one full bath, kitchen, living room, dining area and a heated sunroom for four season enjoyment. The recently finished lower level offers an additional full bath, laundry area and a large family room to expand your living space. The oversized 2-car detached garage is perfect for vehicle and toy storage. An abundance of recent upgrades has been made. The hunt is over, this one checks all of the boxes. $210,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
