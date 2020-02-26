West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Cabin style home w/paved road frontage, open floor plan w/slate & hardwood flooring, huge master suite w/8x15 closet & custom double shower. Super-efficient geothermal heat & cool system; fueled by 60+ gallon per minute well. Full unfinished basement w/garage. Priced below appraisal! 1.64 AC. $287,500. WVHS113788
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.