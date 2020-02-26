WVHS113788
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

 Cabin style home w/paved road frontage, open floor plan w/slate & hardwood flooring, huge master suite w/8x15 closet & custom double shower. Super-efficient geothermal heat & cool system; fueled by 60+ gallon per minute well. Full unfinished basement w/garage. Priced below appraisal! 1.64 AC. $287,500. WVHS113788

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

