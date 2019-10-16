West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well constructed 4 BR/3 BA on the main level w/extra rooms & full bath downstairs, 3-car garage, big deck, numerous outbuildings, fenced in 60’ X 80’ garden area & apiary. Home features granite counters, hardwood & ceramic floors, local stone fireplace, beamed ceilings and much more! Beautiful home w/long range views. 20 AC. $399,000. WVHS113252
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
