West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well constructed 3BR/2BA on just over 3 AC. Peaceful mountain view right off your front porch. One level living w/attached 2 car garage. Modern farmhouse kitchen with excellent finishing touches and hardwood floors throughout. 3.38 AC. $175,000. WVHS113680
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
