West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Very nice wooded parcel with driveway installed and electric at the site. Excellent access. Adjacent 3 AC. also available if you want more land. Both lots perked. 5 AC. $39,900. WVHS112930
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
Updated: July 31, 2019 @ 4:23 pm
