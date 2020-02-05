West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This property has it all; scenic views, level terrain, mountain vistas & 180 degree views. Gateway to stocked lakes & streams, National Forest, hiking & much more. Tall pines & hardwoods, lush green forest, huckleberries & rhododendron make this the perfect escape for you and all the wildlife. 20.23 AC. $69,900. WVHS113678
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
