West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice Cedar home, shared driveway w/Log home (also for sale & only property nearby). Has a pond & is located at the end of the road for privacy. New roof 2017, new well pump 2019, some new windows 2018, new flooring 2019. Some TLC still needed. Sold AS-IS. 10.12 AC. $150,000. WVHS112982
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
