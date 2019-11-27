West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Very nice wooded parcel bordering two community roads. Clear a little for exceptional views. Build your dream home or weekend getaway, or camp, hunt, hike, & watch the wildlife. 22.80 AC. $70,000. 1002030266
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 27, 2019 @ 9:04 am
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 27, 2019 @ 9:04 am
Very nice wooded parcel bordering two community roads. Clear a little for exceptional views. Build your dream home or weekend getaway, or camp, hunt, hike, & watch the wildlife. 22.80 AC. $70,000. 1002030266
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.