West Virginia Land and Home Realty

3.79 AC. Covered in huge hardwoods, mountain laurel & rock outcroppings. Electric & good roads. Land slopes up from road but has nice level bench for building or camp site, mobile homes allowed on this lot. Community offers a 37 AC. hunting preserve. 3.79 AC. $9,900. WVHS113344
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
