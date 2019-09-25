West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Big Single Wide on nice 2 AC. lot, short distance off paved road. Exterior in great condition, huge covered porch, interior needs new carpet & a few touch ups. Estate Sale...Being Sold “As Is”. NO Owner financing or rent to own!!! Cash or Conventional financing only. 2.12 AC. $37,500. WVHS113230
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.