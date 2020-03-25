West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Approximately 300 AC. with young timber on the lot and 2 fields. So there is plenty of room for farm animals and the lot has a very old 2 story house at the back of the property. There is also a stream on property. 300 AC. $660,000. WVHS113716
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
