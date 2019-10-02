West Virginia Land and Home Realty

100 UNRESTRICTED gentle AC. covered in towering medium sized white oaks & maples, 3 acre clearing, over 1500 ft. boundary on Abrams Creek & Laurel Run flows through the property. Outdoor oasis; hunt, fish, camp, shoot, ATV’s or build off the grid. Fairly easy access for its remoteness. 100.75 AC. $115,000. WVGT103016
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.