West Virginia Land and Home Realty

The Trough General Store & Canoe Rentals w/237 ft. of frontage on the South Branch of the Potomac River & next to public boat ramp. Comes w/vans, canoes & kayaks & apartment above store. Open 5 months, 3 busy months. 1.43 AC. $399,900. WVHS113866
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.