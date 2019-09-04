West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Mobile Home w/front porch and rear deck, small garage, storage shed, newer heat/ac unit, new insulation in ceiling and floor, and much more. Best of all, it is located at the very end of the road for privacy. 2.18 AC. $49,900. WVHS113094
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
