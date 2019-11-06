WVHS113416
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Upgraded brick home w/3BR but one is made into an office, 2 carports, short paved driveway, 3 heating sources; heat pump, gas fireplace & wood or gas fireplace in the basement. Basement features utility room/workshop, garage area & family room. .23 AC. $142,900. WVHS113416

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

