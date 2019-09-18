West Virginia Land & Home Realty

The lot has several old logging roads throughout the property for you to hike. Electricity is on the property & there’s a good road leading to the lot. The woods are huge & open, making for long distance shooting & the hunting is plentiful. 9.73 AC. $29,900. WVHS113160
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
