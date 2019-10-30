West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Adorable Log Home w/1,403 ft. of frontage on the Little Cacapon River, home’s out of flood zone. Huge 2,351 sq. ft. garage/workshop; heated & cooled w/bathroom. House features Heartland appliances, hickory floors, pine lined ceilings & walls, wrap around covered porch, summer kitchen in basement, whole house wood furnace & generator. 22.23 AC. $299,900. WVHS113376
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
