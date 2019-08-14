Pioneer Ridge Realty

Dream come true!
Ashton Woods - Big mountain, big time and great value. Positioned perfectly to take advantage of great views facing west, this 20.87 acre lot offers it all. Great balance of hardwood and pine timber give this property a diverse makeup. Several small trails traverse the property making hunting, hiking or just taking a walk easy. Several great building sites and subdivision access to 10,000+ ac. Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area make this lot a real dream come true. $69,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
