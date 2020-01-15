WVHS113636
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

20 AC. w/1,200 ft. of usable frontage on the South Branch of the Potomac River. Remains of Cabin shell w/all utilities in place; well, septic, driveway & electric. Incredible 5 AC. of flat land on top for build site out of flood zone overlooking river & mountains & 10 AC. of perfectly flat river bottom. 20 AC. $199,900. WVHS113636

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

