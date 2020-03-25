Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

2 story spacious home
Augusta - With a little elbow grease and sweat equity you could turn this large Cape Cod Style home into your own Hampshire County dream. 3 BRs, 2 BAs, oversized 2-car garage with spacious in-law suite, mountain views and 7+ acres to roam on. Recent repairs to the roof and a fresh coat of interior paint have eliminated much of the hard work. Being sold strictly AS-IS. $199,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.