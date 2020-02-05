West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Reduced!!! Very nice riverfront parcel in a nice community located less than 30 minutes from Winchester and good shopping, dining, medical, and more. Excellent price. Adjacent parcel (1.91 AC.) also available. 1.62 AC. $30,000. WVHS112682
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
