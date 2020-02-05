West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This lot has private access to 8,000 AC. of public hunting within walking distance and has amazing views. There are trails throughout the property, several building sites and easy access to the river. Nut & fruit bearing trees to attract the wildlife. 20.41 AC. $49,900. WVHD105742
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
