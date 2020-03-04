West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Beautiful 2BR/2BA Chalet beside a Community Lake in a nice neighborhood; Peach Lake Farms. Home features cathedral ceiling in the living room with lots of windows for natural light & a wood deck to enjoy the views. Allows horses. 2.31 AC. $178,500. WVHS112472
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
