West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Colonial home; 4BR/4BA, basement, attached & detached garage & carport. Home divided in 2 sections; can make it a single family home. Section one has 1BR/1BA on 1st floor & LR/kitchen on 2nd floor; currently rented. The other has 1BR/1BA, LR/kitchen on 1st floor and 2BR/2BA on 2nd floor. .95 AC. $145,000. WVMO116400
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
