Pioneer Ridge Realty

Converted Barn
High View — This converted barn is charming and airy with high ceilings, original beams, beautiful wood floors and an open design concept. A cozy, sunken living room with a large picture window facing west for plenty of natural light and spectacular sunsets! The large adjoining dining area overlooks both the entrance and living area. It’s perched on 30+ acres and joins a 2 acre community pond, has river access and offers a nice balance of open meadows and dense forest. Take a walk, relax on the swing, watch the starry sky and become a full-fledged Mountaineer at this roomy retreat! $195,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
